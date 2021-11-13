Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CERE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

CERE stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 61,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $178,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

