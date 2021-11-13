CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CEU has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.21.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$534.28 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.75. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$2.24.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

