CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
CEU has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.21.
Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$534.28 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.75. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$2.24.
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
