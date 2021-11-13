CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CF Industries’ adjusted earnings and sales for the third quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets. Demand for nitrogen is expected to be strong in North America, driven by healthy corn acres in the United States. Lower domestic urea production is also likely to drive demand in Brazil. The company is also seeing a rebound in industrial demand from the pandemic-led disruptions. It will also likely gain from a recovery in nitrogen prices on the back of lower supply availability due to reduced operating rates across Europe and Asia. Higher nitrogen prices will lend support to its bottom line. CF Industries is also committed to boost shareholders’ value leveraging strong cash flows. It is also taking actions to de-leverage its balance sheet.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.65.

CF stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,684,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after purchasing an additional 374,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

