Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 72,465 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $19,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at $1,634,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Premier by 14.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Premier by 30.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Premier by 58.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 108,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of PINC opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

