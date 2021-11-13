Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 855,599 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 855,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.27. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

