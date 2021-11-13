Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.16 Million Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.73% of NOW worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after acquiring an additional 430,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 348,918 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth $2,522,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth $2,018,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 777.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 167,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of DNOW opened at $9.75 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.