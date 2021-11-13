Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $19.63 Million Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Great Western Bancorp worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

