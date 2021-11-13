Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Primoris Services worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3,919.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

