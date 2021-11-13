Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,298 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of iRhythm Technologies worth $18,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $904,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 69.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 63,246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $120,316,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,088,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $106.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.32. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

