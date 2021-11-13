ChartEx Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $440,376.34 and approximately $6,700.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00072918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00073996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00097909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.53 or 0.07223346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,178.83 or 1.00180032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

