Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 75,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 66,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $646,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,856,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,393,000.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

