Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $87,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.94.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.