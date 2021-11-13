ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of CCXI opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

