Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSSE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 54.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

