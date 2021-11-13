Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of CIM opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The company had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

