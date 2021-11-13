Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.