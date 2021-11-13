CIBC Cuts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$43.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NYSE:CAE opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. CAE has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in CAE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 786,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CAE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,958,000 after purchasing an additional 269,741 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in CAE by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,341 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

