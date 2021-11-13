CIBC Cuts Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target to C$10.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Enerflex alerts:

OTCMKTS:ENRFF opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.