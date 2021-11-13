CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. CIRCOR International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.740 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.50. 95,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.48. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $43.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

