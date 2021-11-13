Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

