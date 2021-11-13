Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 893,390 Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893,390 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition were worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REVHU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,260,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,150,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,108,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,478,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,108,000.

Shares of REVHU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

