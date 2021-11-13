Citigroup Lowers Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target to $25.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James raised Azul from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Azul from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Azul has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

