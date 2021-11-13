Citigroup Lowers Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Price Target to $20.00

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 174.73% from the company’s previous close.

DBTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Equities analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBTX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

