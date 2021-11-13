Citigroup Lowers Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Sell

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NMR stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nomura by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

