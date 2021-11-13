Citigroup Lowers Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Sell

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
NMR stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nomura by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
