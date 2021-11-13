Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,906,000 after buying an additional 627,927 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after buying an additional 2,441,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,384,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840,373 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.