Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 15,600 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $22.50 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

CWAN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

