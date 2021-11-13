Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of CLVR opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 36.21% and a negative net margin of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clever Leaves in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the second quarter worth about $666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clever Leaves by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clever Leaves by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

