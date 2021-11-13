Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of CODX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,672. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $268.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 54.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.