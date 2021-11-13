Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at about $13,697,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $510.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.10. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.14 and a 52-week high of $517.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

