Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.62 Per Share

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has raised its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

NYSE:CCEP opened at $56.20 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.