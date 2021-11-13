Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Issues Earnings Results

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of COGT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

