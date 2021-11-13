Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHRS. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 123.04% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 111.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.