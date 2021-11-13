Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Colfax has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $394,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,269 shares of company stock worth $18,270,629. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.