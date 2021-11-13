Colony Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $88.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

