Colony Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP opened at $308.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.19. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.99 and a twelve month high of $311.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

