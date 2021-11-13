Colony Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $628.18 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.14 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $644.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

