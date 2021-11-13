Colony Group LLC Purchases 43 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 58.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,773 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $83,577,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 151,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,635 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $60,928,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.00.

FCNCA stock opened at $836.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $526.25 and a 12 month high of $915.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $855.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.04.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.39%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

