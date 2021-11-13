Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

BRKS opened at $114.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

