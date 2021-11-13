Colony Group LLC Sells 372 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $83.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

