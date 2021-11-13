Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 85.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,637 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.52. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $77.19 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

