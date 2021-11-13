Comerica Bank Buys 5,573 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 51,189 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.88. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

