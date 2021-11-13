Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

NYSE:PPG opened at $161.64 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average of $164.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

