Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 188.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

