Comerica Bank Has $15.23 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $15,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 280.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 122.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.64.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $841.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $742.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.81 and a 12 month high of $853.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

