CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $18.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,384 shares of company stock worth $639,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after buying an additional 1,259,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CommScope by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,388,000 after buying an additional 234,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after buying an additional 463,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after buying an additional 1,519,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in CommScope by 14.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after buying an additional 937,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. CommScope’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

