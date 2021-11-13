CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.12.

COMM opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 65,384 shares of company stock worth $639,794. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,388,000 after purchasing an additional 234,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after purchasing an additional 463,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 14.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 937,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

