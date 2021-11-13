Comparing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) and Its Peers

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS: CHKR) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Competitors 2131 10657 15386 538 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million $3.40 million 12.79 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.95

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 59.85% 20.83% 20.83% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Competitors -31.76% -49.75% 5.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays out 214.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.1% and pay out 570.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

