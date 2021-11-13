Comparing TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) & ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 39.20% 12.93% 1.60% TriCo Bancshares 33.47% 11.85% 1.40%

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ConnectOne Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 TriCo Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.95%. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.93%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than ConnectOne Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $322.60 million 4.28 $71.29 million $3.07 11.35 TriCo Bancshares $322.38 million 4.27 $64.81 million $3.79 12.22

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TriCo Bancshares. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats TriCo Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

