Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

COMP stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Compass has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

