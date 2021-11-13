Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

